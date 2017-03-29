Local man not supposed to sell real estate

The Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO) is warning members of the public not to engage in real estate transactions with John Van Dyk, of Chatham. Neither he nor his company, J. Van Dyk Realty Inc., is registered to trade in real estate.

In order to trade in real estate in Ontario, salespersons and brokers (commonly referred to as “real estate agents”), as well as brokerages, must be registered under the Real Estate and Business Brokers Act, 2002 (REBBA 2002). This is the law that regulates real estate trading in the province and which is enforced by RECO.

On June 23, 2016, Van Dyk was convicted under REBBA 2002 for improper handling of a trust deposit in a real estate transaction. As a result of that conviction, he was fined and placed on probation.

On Dec. 16, 2015, his registration under REBBA 2002 was terminated and he has not been registered to trade in real estate since that time.

Following an investigation of recent complaints about the conduct of Van Dyk and his corporation, J. Van Dyk Realty Inc., RECO laid three charges under REBBA 2002 pertaining to him allegedly trading in real estate without registration.

RECO is asking anyone who may have been involved in a real estate transaction since Dec. 16, 2015, in which Van Dyk, or J. Van Dyk Realty Inc. of Chatham acted as a real estate salesperson (agent) or brokerage, to please contact Brian Prendergast, manager of inspections and investigations, Real Estate Council of Ontario, 1-800-245-6910, or brian@reco.on.ca.

