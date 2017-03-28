Theft, resisting arrest, etc.

A Sarnia woman faces a slew of charges after someone tried to flee police following a shoplifting attempt at a local store last night.

Police say about 8:30 p.m. Monday, a woman went into the Real Canadian Superstore on St. Clair Street in Chatham. She pulled a curling iron off the shelf, took it out of the package and slipped it into her purse. Next up, deli meat and cheese made its way into the purse.

Police say she left the store with nearly $180 in stolen merchandise, and was stopped by store security as officers arrived.

When one of the officers went to arrest the women, she fled into the parking lot, police say, hopped into a car and sped off towards St. Clair Street. But officers were able to block her exit and she was arrested.

Police say in January of this year, the woman was arrested and charged in London. A condition of her release was to not drive.

Earlier this month, she was again arrested and released with another condition to not operate a motor vehicle.

A 44-year-old Sarnia woman is charged with theft, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, and two counts of failing to comply

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Library seed program branching out Curlers Care about our troops »