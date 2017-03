Something for everyone

Caroline Van Lith, left, of Ross’ Nurserymen, and Wayne Newcombe of The Stonemen had a steady stream of curious homeowners pass by at the 35th annual Chatham Home & Garden Show on the weekend. The two businesses erected a stone and floral display that took five hours to piece together and featured a large wood pergola, a bubbling rock and an illuminated waterfall. More than 130 exhibitors showcased their products and services to thousands of event visitors over the show’s three days.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Bruce Corcoran Bruce Corcoran is a veteran writer, editor and broadcaster, having spent more than two decades in the media industry. His news articles and opinion pieces have appeared in various Sun Media publications, including The Toronto Sun, London Free Press and Chatham Daily News; as well as The Toronto Star; National Post; Metroland publications; and The Canadian Press. His radio news stories have been aired via Broadcast News to radio stations around the country. Bruce is a five-time Ontario Newspaper Award finalist for news reporting and opinion and analysis writing. A Humber College Print and Broadcast Journalism graduate, Bruce spent more than a decade in the Kawartha Lakes region of Ontario before moving to Chatham-Kent in 2001.

« Music Festival returns to Chatham Shine comes to town »