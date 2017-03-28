Mar 28 • Arts, Feature Story • No Comments on Shine comes to town
Jaden Tait and Chloe Burridge from London’s PowerHouse Dance Company perform an acrobatic routine at the annual Shine Dance Competition on the weekend at the Chatham Capitol Theatre.
Sarah Schofield/ Special To The Chatham Voice
Sarah is a photojournalist who has been published locally and provincially as well as being included in Photosensitive's 'The Fuel of Life' nationwide touring exhibition. Born and raised in Chatham-Kent, Sarah attended Loyalist College's photojournalism program in 2010. After completing an internship with the Chatham Daily News in 2012, she spent the summer as a reporter for the Dresden-Bothwell Leader-Spirit newspaper and is currently freelancing for a number of local newspapers in Southwestern Ontario, including The Chatham Voice.
