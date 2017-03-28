Chatham-Kent police scratched two names off their most wanted list yesterday.

Police say about 10:20 a.m., a man on the list walked into headquarters and turned himself in. He’d been placed on the list due to his outstanding warrants.

A 24-year-old Blenheim man was arrested.

Last night about 9 p.m., a woman on the list was sitting inside a coffee shop in Wallaceburg, when an alert citizen called police.

Officers showed up and arrested the 33-year-old Wallaceburg woman, who had also made the wanted list due to the number of outstanding warrants against her.

