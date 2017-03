Someone drove through a gate on Moravian of the Thames recently.

Chatham-Kent OPP say they received a call about 10 a.m. Sunday of a complaint. Officers arrived to find someone had hit part of the Eelaaxiimwiing “Resting Place” gate.

Police are continuing to investigate and are seeking the assistance of the public. If anyone has any information, they are being asked to contact the Chatham-Kent OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

