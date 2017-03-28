Library seed program branching out

Chatham-Kent Public Library is happy to announce that it’s Seed Library is growing.

Now Chatham-Kent residents will be able to “borrow” seeds from four CKPL locations; Chatham, Ridgetown, Tilbury and Wallaceburg branches, according to Cassey Beauvais, manager of public services at the CKPL.

The Grows Seed Library launched March 20 and offers a variety of vegetable, herb, fruit, and flower seeds at each location, Beauvais said, some donated by the public and some purchased by the library.

The CKPL Grows Seed Library provides an opportunity for residents of Chatham-Kent to grow healthy gardens, have access to affordable food, and create beautiful spaces in their own backyards and local communities. Library members can borrow seeds for free, save the seeds they grow, and return some of those seeds back to the library at the end of the growing season.

Chatham-Kent Public Library is currently accepting seed donations of any variety at the locations hosting a Seed Library. Residents are asked to fill out a donation form of the seed name, variety, and information on how to grow.

For more information on library programs or services, please visit ckpl.ca or call 519-354-2940.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Mary Beth Corcoran Mary Beth Corcoran is a Chatham native, born and raised. She studied Journalism at Humber College in Toronto and landed her first job in Lindsay as general reporter and dark room tech at Lindsay This Week. After eight years, she made the move to politics, joining the staff of then Victoria-Haliburton-Brock MPP Chris Hodgson as constituency assistant, and then press secretary at the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines.

« Synchronicity Theft, resisting arrest, etc. »