Synchronicity

Mar 28
Competing at the Deveau/Winfield Synchronized Skating Competition on Saturday at the Thames Campus Arena, skaters from the Alvinston Ice Angels take the ice for the yearly event which saw a total of 34 teams participate from across Western Ontario.
Sarah Schofield/ Special To The Chatham Voice
Sarah is a photojournalist who has been published locally and provincially as well as being included in Photosensitive's 'The Fuel of Life' nationwide touring exhibition. Born and raised in Chatham-Kent, Sarah attended Loyalist College's photojournalism program in 2010. After completing an internship with the Chatham Daily News in 2012, she spent the summer as a reporter for the Dresden-Bothwell Leader-Spirit newspaper and is currently freelancing for a number of local newspapers in Southwestern Ontario, including The Chatham Voice.
