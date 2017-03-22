Crime of the Week

Sometime over the weekend of March 3rd, 2017 unknown suspects entered the CP (Canadian Pacific) Railway compound located on Murray Street in Chatham.

Once inside the fenced compound the thieves smashed the rear window of a Ford F150 pick up and the driver’s side window of a Freightliner. An assortment of tools along with two Miller welders were stolen.

Damage is estimated at $1000 and the stolen items is estimated at $3500.

If you have any information regarding this or any other crime please call CRIME STOPPERS at 519-351-8477, or 1-800-222-8477, text CRIMES (274637) keyword CKCS, or visit www.crime-stoppers.on.ca and email your tip.

Crime Stoppers guarantees your anonymity, we never ask for your name or your phone number. WE pay cash for YOUR tips.

