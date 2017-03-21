Wilson receives further accolades

The Blenheim & District Chamber of Commerce has announced its award recipients.

Jennifer Wilson is citizen of the year, an award she also won in 2016, courtesy the Chatham-Kent Chamber of Commerce.

Wilson grew up on Main Street in Blenheim, married a local farmer, worked in the family business in Blenheim, and aggressively supports various local charities, including as founding chair of the Chatham-Kent Hospice and chair of the YMCA of Southwestern Ontario and as a director of YMCA Canada.

The chamber named Platinum Produce Ltd. as agriculturalist of the year. The company began operations in 2003, and has since expanded its operation to 70 acres from its starting point of 30.

Cross Country Manufacturing is entrepreneur of the year. The Manitoba-based company opened its Blenheim operation in 2012. It is one of the leading manufacturers of premium aggregate and flat-deck trailers in Canada, offering more than 150 models.

The awards night takes place March 30 at 6 p.m. at Deer Run Golf Course. Tickets are $25 per person.

The Guest Speaker is Toby Barrett, MPP Haldimand Norfolk, Official Opposition Critic to the Minister of Agriculture, Food & Rural Affairs.

