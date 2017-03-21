Lions help out the hospice

The Chatham Lions Club recently announced the sponsorship of the first Hike for Hospice in support of the Chatham-Kent Hospice.

“We are proud to be an Orienteer Sponsor for this first-time event. Not only are we supporting this event financially, our members will also be volunteering at or walking in the event. Chatham-Kent Hospice is an asset in our community and we want to ensure families continue to receive excellent care,” said Robert Shaw, club president, in a release. “We hope our donation inspires others to support this event or the hospice directly.”

Hike for Hospice takes place on April 23, 2017 at Mud Creek Trail. More information about the event can be found at www.hikeforhospiceck.com.

