Windy day in Chatham-Kent

High winds wreaked havoc across the municipality March 8, causing damage to property and loss of power in places. Here, the steel framing and large chunks of plastic on one side of Heuvelmans Chevrolet-Buick-GMC’s tall sign came crashing down in the wind, hitting the back of this 2017 Chevy Silverado that was on display at the front of the dealership.

About the Author: Bruce Corcoran Bruce Corcoran is a veteran writer, editor and broadcaster, having spent more than two decades in the media industry. His news articles and opinion pieces have appeared in various Sun Media publications, including The Toronto Sun, London Free Press and Chatham Daily News; as well as The Toronto Star; National Post; Metroland publications; and The Canadian Press. His radio news stories have been aired via Broadcast News to radio stations around the country. Bruce is a five-time Ontario Newspaper Award finalist for news reporting and opinion and analysis writing. A Humber College Print and Broadcast Journalism graduate, Bruce spent more than a decade in the Kawartha Lakes region of Ontario before moving to Chatham-Kent in 2001.

