Last blast of winter?

Well, it doesn’t look like our March Break snow storm will be as bad as initially forecast. But it has already begun.

This from Environment Canada:

Special weather statement in effect for:

Chatham-Kent – Rondeau Park

Windsor – Leamington – Essex County

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are expected by Tuesday night.

Snow will develop this morning and continue into Tuesday night. The heaviest snow is expected to fall this afternoon into this evening.

Northeast winds gusting to 50 km/h are also expected this afternoon into Tuesday resulting in localized blowing snow. Travel conditions today into Tuesday night may be hazardous as a result of snow and blowing snow.

Snow will taper to scattered flurries Tuesday night as the low pressure system moves east.

There remains some uncertainty in the exact track and strength of this low pressure system. Current indications are that snowfall amounts will remain below warning criteria, however if the track of this low shifts, it is possible that a warning may be required.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

