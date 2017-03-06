Teen faces more weapons charges

A Chatham teen ran afoul of the law again over the weekend.

Chatham-Kent police say back on Feb. 18, a young male was charged with mischief, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and failing to comply. He was released with conditions, one of which was to not buy or possess any weapons.

Less than a month later, Saturday at 12:30 p.m. to be exact, police say the teen went to a relative’s residence, and the two talked while standing in the driveway.

But the discussion turned into a disagreement, which in turn escalated into a scrap. Police say the youth pulled out a weapon during the scuffle. The relative took it away from the kid, and called police.

The teen fled, but police located him just 20 minutes later.

A 14-year-old Chatham teen is charged with assault, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and failing to comply.

