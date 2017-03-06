8 charged after drug raid in Chatham

A drug sweep on Friday netted only about $4,700 in illegal drugs in Chatham, but eight people are facing charges as a result.

Chatham-Kent police say the intelligence unit, with the help of the critical incident response unit, executed the warrant at a Beechwood Crescent home in Chatham.

Quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl were found at the residence, with a street value of about $4,700, police say. Officers also confiscated a prohibited device and a quantity of cash.

Eight people, three of which are under the age of 18, face charges.

The adults, a 44-year-old man, 36-year-old woman, 24 year-old man, 29-year-old woman and 23-year-old woman, all of Chatham, face charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a prohibited device. Several also face failing to comply charges.

