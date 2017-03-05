Man charged after fire destroys home

35 SHARES Share Tweet

Police have a man in custody following a house fire near Thamesville Saturday evening.

According to fire officials, emergency crews responded to a call of a fire o Dew Drop Line near Thamesville shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find the home engulfed in flames. Crews from stations in Thamesville and Bothwell battled the blaze at the single-storey home, but the building suffered extensive damage, estimated at $120,000.

According to police, there had been three fires at the home over the past week.

A 46-year-old man is charged with several offences related to the fire.

Comments

comments

35 SHARES Share Tweet

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Soup event helps PAWR Hunting for a Cure group supports Hospice »