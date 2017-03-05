Hunting for a Cure group supports Hospice

Recently, the Hunting for a Cure group supported the Chatham-Kent Hospice with a donation of $6,000.

The donation consists of funds raised through multiple events including hosting food booths at the Dover Tractor Cruz Parade in Pain Court and the Baseball Tournament at the park in Grande Pointe as well as their annual Chicken and Sliders Supper held at St. Peter’s Hall. Private donations were also made.

“We are thankful for the generosity and dedication of the ‘Hunting for a Cure’ group to helping our community and more specifically the families who call hospice home,” Jodi Maroney, Chatham-Kent Hospice Foundation Executive Director, said in a release.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Man charged after fire destroys home Bickell supports treatment centre »