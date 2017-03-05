Bickell supports treatment centre

The Children’s Treatment Centre and Foundation of Chatham-Kent are excited to announce J.P. Bickell’s recent $10,000 donation in support of the Centre’s Adapted Recreation program.

The Children’s Treatment Centre’s Adapted Recreation program provides over 200 children and youth, age three-21, who have special needs, access to quality physical activity programming, while building necessary physical, social, communication and life skills needed for lifelong, sustainable physical activity.

“The centre understands that children with special needs deserve and require the benefits of regular physical activity, but have great difficulty participating in community recreation programs, that are not adapted for children with physical, communication or developmental needs” Donna Litwin-Makey, Executive Director of the Children’s Treatment Centre said in a release. “In addition to being fun, sports programming plays a significant role in a child’s therapy regimen, physical, developmental, and life skills.”

Current Adapted Recreation programs offered through the Centre include Adapted Sailing, Sledge Hockey, Challenger Baseball, Adapted Swim, Sensory Swim, Dance, Tennis, Skating, Gymnastics and Soccer.

