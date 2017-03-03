Tractor fire kills local man

A man badly burned in a recent tractor fire in Chatham ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier this week, a man was trying to pull an old pole from the ground, using chains attached to his tractor, police say, but the tractor flipped on top of him.

Gasoline started leaking out of the tractor and onto the hot engine, where it caught fire.

Emergency crews were eventually able to free the man and he was taken to hospital in Chatham and later transferred to the Hamilton burn Unit.

But the 55-year-old man died March 2 while in hospital.

