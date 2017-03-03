Soup event helps PAWR

The sixth Annual Soup Day fundraiser for PAW (Pet and Wildlife Rescue) was held at the Union Gas head office in Chatham on recently.

Employees donated various pots of soup, and tickets were sold to fellow employees who tasted and voted for their favourite soup, with prizes awarded to the top three chefs based on the tallied votes.

The ticket sales, along with a 50/50 draw, raised $1,000 which will go towards supporting the various needs of our furry friends at the shelter.

A big thank you goes out to all the chefs, area merchants who donated door prizes, employees and organizers who volunteered their time to make this year’s event another success

