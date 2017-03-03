Fatal crash on Bloomfield Road

10 SHARES Share Tweet

A head-on collision south of Chatham last night left one person dead.

Police say the crash occurred about 8:40 p.m. Thursday on Bloomfield Road north of Middle Line. A northbound car driven by a 35-year-old Chatham man, appeared to lose control and cross the centre line into the oncoming lane, hitting a southbound vehicle driven by a Merlin woman.

The man died from injuries suffered in the crash, while the woman has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital, police say.

The collision remains under investigation by the traffic management unit of the Chatham-Kent Police Service.

