Something Fishy over March Break

There is something fishy going on this March Break at the Chatham-Kent Museum.

From March 13 to 17, children ages 5-8 will be able to join the Museum Education Coordinator in discovering the wonderful worlds under and along the waters of our Great Lakes, Canadian rivers and the earth’s oceans.

For example, one day will explore the Eastern coastline and kids will make their very own lighthouses and crab hats. On another day, children will learn about pre-historic fish and visit the sea fossils in the museum. Jelly fish, bubble wrap painting and a moving fish crafts are more examples of the fun to be had.

The program runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Studio One of the Chatham Cultural Centre. Early drop off begins at 8:30 a.m. and late pick-up is available until 4:30 p.m. at no extra charge. Children are asked to bring their own peanut free snacks and lunch. Children should be prepared to paint and get messy! The fee for the program is $117 and participants must be registered by March 6.

Registration may be done by calling 519.354.8338, by visiting the Chatham Cultural Centre Box Office at 75 William St. N. Chatham, or by visiting www.cktickets.com.

