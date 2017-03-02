Foundation of CKHA Seeks New Executive Director

The Foundation of Chatham-Kent Health Alliance (CKHA) Board of Directors has begun their search for a new executive director.

Working with the Board of Directors and CKHA leaders, the executive director will work with a dedicated staff to strive towards enhancing the quality of health care provided to the community through various fundraising initiatives.

“The Foundation of CKHA is looking for someone who is connected,” said Tom Kewley, Foundation Board of Directors Chair. “We need someone who can connect with the community to fundraise, but also someone who can connect with CKHA leaders to strategize opportunities to meet CKHA needs.”

Currently the Foundation of CKHA is in the middle of $6.9 million Diagnostic Imagining Equipment Renewal Campaign, raising urgently needed funds to replace aging equipment.

The hiring process is being handled through CKHA’s Human Resources department. Interested applicants can apply directly through CKHA’s website at ckha.on.ca.

