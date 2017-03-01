Open and accessible

Chatham-Kent has the distinction of being recognized as an age-friendly community and some of the reason for that accolade can go to the Chatham-Kent Accessibility Committee.

As a group, including the late Sid Ebare, the committee has been relentless in its advocacy for making everything in the community – from properties to programs to people – open and available to people of all abilities.

With an aging population, mobility issues are a reality. Walkers, canes and wheelchairs require plenty of room to manouevre, and if aisles are too packed with goods, or too close together, it makes it difficult to get around and be independent.

Brain injuries, impaired vision, skeleto-muscular diseases and many other conditions also make it harder for people to open heavy doors, reach those higher shelves or even push a cart. Then there are the parents of infants who have strollers and car seats – also large and hard to move around.

Everything business and property owners can do to help people to move easily is important. Just changing the way merchandise is positioned, or adding a ramp or self-opening doors can make a huge difference to someone fighting every day for their independence and freedom.

The committee has seen some incredible advocates – the late Ebare, Dr. Veronica Vaughan from Wallaceburg and Sheila Lindsay-Powers have been very inspirational, and the committee continues to work hard to make projects like the beach boardwalk in Erieau a reality.

Imagine never seeing the beach and lake up close because the loose sand is too hard to walk on or your wheels sink before you get far enough to see the water.

People on the committee and those they encourage are breaking down the barriers to accessibility and making our community and its very best parts open for business to everyone who wants to take part.

Even little changes in your business can help people who need it most to be participating, happy members of our community, and that helps us all.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Mary Beth Corcoran Mary Beth Corcoran is a Chatham native, born and raised. She studied Journalism at Humber College in Toronto and landed her first job in Lindsay as general reporter and dark room tech at Lindsay This Week. After eight years, she made the move to politics, joining the staff of then Victoria-Haliburton-Brock MPP Chris Hodgson as constituency assistant, and then press secretary at the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines.

« Getting help to learn online Windsor Symphony Orchestra Returns to Chatham »