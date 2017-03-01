Getting help to learn online

Students in the Chatham area can get help researching and registering for online courses in town instead of making the drive to Wallaceburg starting next month.

Melody Newby, the Online Learning Recruitment Officer of the local Contact North Centre, will be available to meet with interested students at the Chatham Employment Resource Centre on Tuesdays starting in March.

“I wanted to be in Chatham because I know transportation can be issue for some students trying to get to Wallaceburg,” Newby said.

She can help potential students by identifying and researching online courses and programs and help them get registered – whether they are free online introductory courses or university level programs.

“Introductory courses are a good way for a student to take a free class online to help them decide if it is for them before they commit to a career,” Newby added. “Online courses are also perfect for people wanting to go back to school but have a job or kids to take care of. We try to take some of the barriers away and support the student so they can be successful.”

Get a certificate, diploma or degree, or upgrade your skills through online learning. Receive information on obtaining:

An Ontario college certificate or diploma;

a university degree;

a high school diploma or equivalency;

literacy skills;

and much more, all online and with support from centre staff.

Students living in the Chatham area can visit Newby at the employment centre at 240 King St. W. in Chatham instead of driving out to Wallaceburg where the Contact North online learning centre is located. Drop in on Tuesdays or call 1-855-353-5949 or email wallaceburg@contactnorth.ca to make an appointment.

Contact North is a non-profit organization funded through the Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Development. They partner with Ontario’s 24 public colleges, 22 public universities and 250 literacy and basic skills and training providers to help four million Ontarians living in 600 small, rural, remote, Indigenous and Francophone communities access post-secondary education and training programs and courses offered and taught by these education and training providers without leaving their community.

All of Contact North services are free of charge. For more information about Contact North please visit www.studyonline.ca.

