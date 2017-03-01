Auto show hits Chatham this weekend

One-stop auto shopping under one roof returns to Chatham this weekend with the sixth annual Chatham Indoor Auto Show, taking place at the John D. Bradley Convention Centre.

Event organizer Greg Hetherington of CKSX FM in Wallaceburg said the show, which runs Friday through Sunday, continues to gain popularity.

“People know about it as an event they look forward to,” he said, adding between 3,000 and 4,000 people attend the event each year.

Ten Chatham auto dealers participate, each showcasing 10 vehicles. That leaves the public with a chance to view 100 different rides, all in one location.

Hetherington said there’s always something new to view.

“One hundred cars – some they haven’t seen yet unless they’ve been to another auto show,” he said.

There is no charge for admission, Hetherington said, as the dealerships are covering the cost for the public to attend.

It’s also a family event, so the kids are encouraged to come by as well.

Matt Herder, new vehicle sales manager at Chatham Chrysler, said the dealers embrace the show.

“Everybody’s under one roof. It’s like having an auto mall in one building,” he said.

Jeremy Van Kesteren, dealer principle at Van Kesteren Hyundai, agreed.

“It’s a different way for customers to come and look at vehicles; people who normally wouldn’t come onto a car lot,” he said, adding the Bradley Centre is a good place to put on the show. “It does a nice job for a community of this size. It’s not too big, so everything is close, but we aren’t right on top of each other either.”

Hetherington said the informal atmosphere is appealing to car shoppers.

“The dealership people are very approachable. You can pretty much do anything you want but take them for a test drive,” he said.

“If you are seriously looking for a car, you can comparison shop in one spot,” Hetherington added. “There’s no pressure. You can get answers and don’t have to sign anything.”

But the auto show draws more than just the folks actively searching for a new vehicle. Hetherington said he is one of them, curious to see what is new on the market.

“There are the tire kickers and then there are the ones seriously looking for a vehicle,” he said.

That doesn’t mean the tire kickers don’t change into serious buyers, however, as they really like something they see.

Herder said most people do the majority of their research online when looking to purchase a new vehicle, but everyone still needs to let their senses take in the cars close up.

“The Internet is great for research, but we are still a feel, touch, smell and see society and this is a great way to do that research,” he said. “We can also answer all their questions. It takes the impersonal touch out of the equation.”

Hetherington said the show has given him a peek into the collaborative efforts of what is typically a competitive environment – selling cars.

“A point that’s nice for me is it really shows C-K that these dealers work together,” he said. “They want people to shop at home.”

Herder finds he wants to look around as well.

“We’re all car guys. It’s always nice working with the other dealers. We’re generally stuck in the office six days a week,” he said. “We don’t always get to see what the other guys have to offer. I usually take a couple of hours at the show to walk around, talk to everybody and see the other vehicles.”

The Chatham Indoor Auto Show hours are Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Bruce Corcoran Bruce Corcoran is a veteran writer, editor and broadcaster, having spent more than two decades in the media industry. His news articles and opinion pieces have appeared in various Sun Media publications, including The Toronto Sun, London Free Press and Chatham Daily News; as well as The Toronto Star; National Post; Metroland publications; and The Canadian Press. His radio news stories have been aired via Broadcast News to radio stations around the country. Bruce is a five-time Ontario Newspaper Award finalist for news reporting and opinion and analysis writing. A Humber College Print and Broadcast Journalism graduate, Bruce spent more than a decade in the Kawartha Lakes region of Ontario before moving to Chatham-Kent in 2001.

« Crime of the Week ‘Burg councilor defends himself from WWF shame award »