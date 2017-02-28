Heavy rain possible overnight

This from Environment Canada:

Special weather statement in effect for:

Chatham-Kent – Rondeau Park

Windsor – Leamington – Essex County

Rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 mm possible tonight.

Although some shower activity is expected to affect the area today, a more significant area of showers with embedded thunderstorms is expected to move into the region tonight. Local rainfall amounts are forecast to be in the 15 to 25 mm range. However, higher amounts are possible, especially in areas that receive a few thunderstorms.

Some additional rainfall is also possible on Wednesday.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports to #ONStorm.

