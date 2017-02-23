Robbery suspect sought

Chatham-Kent police have released the name of the man wanted in connection with a Tuesday night robbery of Charlie’s Variety in Chatham.

Someone entered the Park Avenue store just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night, and demanded cash, while holding a weapon in his hand. Police say the employee and the thief scuffled during the exchange, and the employee suffered a cut to his arm that required surgery.

The suspect fled and police were called.

Lorne Brown, 33, of no fixed address, is now being sought by police. A warrant has been issued for his arrest for disguise with intent, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, and robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Dan Hamilton at danha@chatham-kent.ca or 519-496-6600 ext. 284 or 519-436-6616. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

