Man charged with indecent exposure

A man who is accused of exposing himself to two teenage girls last December has been caught and charged.

In December, 2016 around 5:30 p.m., a man was in a Chatham store and appeared to be following two teenage girls who were there with their parents. The girls did not know the man. While the parents were shopping in one aisle, the girls went to another. The man then walked down the same aisle where the girls were and exposed his genital area to them. The girls ran off and a store employee was informed of the incident. Police were called, however, the man had left the area before police arrived. His identity and his whereabouts were unknown at that time. Through investigation, the man was identified and located.

A 27-year-old Ridgetown man has been arrested and charged with two counts of indecent acts and two counts of indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

