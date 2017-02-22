Armed robbery suspect sought

Chatham-Kent police are looking for the public’s help after an armed robbery last night in Chatham.

Just after 11:00 p.m., an unknown suspect entered Charlie’s Variety Store located at 310 Park Ave. E. The suspect demanded cash from the employee while holding a weapon in his hand. A physical altercation ensued during the exchange of money and the employee suffered a cut to his arm which required surgery. The suspect fled the area and police were called. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Dan Hamilton at danha@chatham-kent.ca or 519-496-6600 extension #284 or 519-436-6616. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

