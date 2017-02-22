Address issue leads to returned tax bills

Hundreds of local property owners have yet to receive their interim property tax bills, which are due in the near future.

Municipal officials say the property owners had their bills returned to the municipality for problems with the mailing address.

Amanda Bossy, Chatham-Kent’s supervisor of accounts receivable, said Canada Post is no longer delivering bills based on Rural Route numbers or those which list general delivery as an option.

“With the March 1 due date on its way, we would like anyone who hasn’t received a tax bill to contact the municipality at 519-360-1998 and we will look into the matter right away,” Bossy said in a release.

Failure to receive a tax bill does not exempt a property owner from the requirement from paying taxes.

If your tax bill still references a general delivery or Rural Route number, please contact the municipality to ensure the required address updates can be made to allow for future delivery of tax bills.

