Free smiles through dental clinic
Bright Smiles Community Dental Hygiene and Chatham-Kent Public Health joined forces recently to offer a free dental treatment day at the Bright Smiles office on Forsyth Street in Chatham.
Fifteen clients received treatment, including a dental exam, cleaning, polishing and fluoride treatment.
Bright Smiles’ Christine Fairbairn said nearly $2,400 worth of dental cleaning was done at no charge.
She plans on hosting another free clinic April 8.
Comments
« Sharks shine at recent meet LTVCA says free tree program filled »