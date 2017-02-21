Free smiles through dental clinic

Bright Smiles Community Dental Hygiene and Chatham-Kent Public Health joined forces recently to offer a free dental treatment day at the Bright Smiles office on Forsyth Street in Chatham.

Fifteen clients received treatment, including a dental exam, cleaning, polishing and fluoride treatment.

Bright Smiles’ Christine Fairbairn said nearly $2,400 worth of dental cleaning was done at no charge.

She plans on hosting another free clinic April 8.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Sharks shine at recent meet LTVCA says free tree program filled »