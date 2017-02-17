Learning and the facts

Sir: It was refreshing to read Anne Stewart’s letter in The Chatham Voice, Jan. 26 issue. How exciting if all teachers taught as Anne writes. She knows the answer to all our problems can be solved if understand a few lines in the beloved apostle John’s Gospel For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. (John 3:16),

There’s nothing wrong in studying as long as one always keeps to the truths expressed in the Bible. The downturns of life in this crazy mixed-up world can make us wonder if God still love us! But God so loved the world …

By the way there’s a lot of talk about fake news these days, but don’t forget President Trump has no faith in the news media. “They’re very hostile. These are very hostile people. They’re very dishonest, these are very dishonest people.”

Mark Twain took a job as a reporter with a Virginia City, Nevada, newspaper in the fall of 1862. Later he said a writer should: “get your facts first and then you can distort ’em as much as you please.”

Twain, who was friendly with Rudyard Kipling, later wrote about the British author, “Between us, we cover all knowledge; he covers all that can be known and I cover the rest.”

No wonder Mark Twain was a pseudonym!

Don’t take me too seriously, folks. I was a newspaper reporter and editor for 25 years so I have a lot of respect for The Chatham Voice!

Stephen J. Beecroft

Chatham

Comments

comments

About the Author: Third Party We at The Chatham Voice will regularly post cool, funny and informative third-party videos we find when web surfing, or content that our readers suggest to us. If you see something you think we should post, send it to bruce@chathamvoice.com. We also use the "Third Party" tag for all our letter writers.

« Laughter, the best medicine