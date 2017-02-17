Chatham woman assaulted

A Chatham man is in custody after assaulting a woman he had only talked to over the phone.

Last night just before 8:00 p.m., a man was talking to a woman he had been in a relationship with on the telephone. When the woman declined to pick the man up from his house and drive him to her house, he got angry.

The man went to the woman’s house on his own, entered through the back door and hit the woman. When the woman asked him to leave, he pushed her, punched out the glass panes within the front door of her residence and then left. Police were called and went to the Chatham residence. Minor injuries were reported by the woman.

At around 8:30 p.m., officers located the man at his residence. The 22-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with assault. He received medical treatment for cuts to his hand from damaging the woman’s door. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Chatham charged with domestic assault Laughter, the best medicine »