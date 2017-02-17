Chatham charged with domestic assault

A Chatham man was arrested yesterday morning after a domestic assault.

Around 5:30 a.m., a man started yelling in his house which woke up his wife. When she asked him why he was yelling, they became involved in an argument. The argument escalated into a physical altercation and as a result, the woman ended up on the floor. While on the floor, the man assaulted her, put a piece of material in her mouth and then prevented her from taking the material out of her mouth. Once she was able to get away from the man, he stopped her from leaving the house by standing in front of the door. Police were called to the Chatham residence.

Through investigation, the woman disclosed additional incidents where the man threatened her with a weapon and had assaulted her on other occasions. The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the new and past incidents.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. the 40-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, point firearm and utter threats. He was transported to the courthouse where he was held pending a bail hearing.

