Trip and slips to be replaced downtown

Chatham’s downtown will undergo a facelift of sorts this summer, only you’ll have to look down to notice.

Sidewalks along King Street between Third Street and Adelaide Street, as well as along Fourth Street to Wellington Street, will be ripped up and replaced.

The work cannot come soon enough for the Historic Downtown Chatham Business Improvement Association (BIA).

Co-chair Paul Shettel said the sidewalks have been an eyesore and trip hazard for some time.

“Places have had to be shaved down and it’s mismatched,” he said. “It will clean up the look of the downtown.”

The red stamped concrete will be replaced in July and August by more traditional white concrete, Shettel said. Work is expected to take between eight and 10 weeks.

Connie Beneteau, the BIA’s office administrator, looks forward to the improvements.

“It will be awesome. It’s hopefully going to help with the downtown tree roots, as they will be shaved down,” she said.

The mature downtown trees have pushed the existing sidewalks up in many places, adding to the trip hazards of the uneven sidewalks.

Shettel understood that there would be some short-term impact, as construction will take place during some summer events. He said the work is being done in sections, one side of the street at a time.

“People will just have to plan for alternate points of access for a while,” he said.

Parking will not change downtown, as no curbing will be moved.

Other sidewalks in the downtown core will be placed into the municipal-wide sidewalk replacement program, Shettel said.

The ones being replaced were in dire need, he said, as some parts were nearly four decades old.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Bruce Corcoran Bruce Corcoran is a veteran writer, editor and broadcaster, having spent more than two decades in the media industry. His news articles and opinion pieces have appeared in various Sun Media publications, including The Toronto Sun, London Free Press and Chatham Daily News; as well as The Toronto Star; National Post; Metroland publications; and The Canadian Press. His radio news stories have been aired via Broadcast News to radio stations around the country. Bruce is a five-time Ontario Newspaper Award finalist for news reporting and opinion and analysis writing. A Humber College Print and Broadcast Journalism graduate, Bruce spent more than a decade in the Kawartha Lakes region of Ontario before moving to Chatham-Kent in 2001.

« Local dragons take to the ice in Ottawa Adapted swim program helping kids live the Goodlife »