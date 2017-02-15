Nicholls takes on new shadow duties
Chatham-Kent Essex MPP Rick Nicholls has taken on a second shadow cabinet position with the provincial Progressive Conservatives – critic for Tourism, Culture and Sport.
He also stays on as the critic for Corrections.
In addition to his expanded critic roles, Nicholls, who was also recently acclaimed to run in the 2018 provincial election, will continue his Legislative duties as a Deputy Speaker.
“Provincial figures show that tourism in Chatham-Kent alone brings in roughly $70 million every year to local businesses, so I am looking forward to push for ways to better promote this region and our great province overall,” Nicholls said in a release.
Comments
« Petition asks that long-term care funding match the need in Ontario Enjoy what we have »