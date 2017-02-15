Nicholls takes on new shadow duties

Chatham-Kent Essex MPP Rick Nicholls has taken on a second shadow cabinet position with the provincial Progressive Conservatives – critic for Tourism, Culture and Sport.

He also stays on as the critic for Corrections.

In addition to his expanded critic roles, ‎Nicholls, who was also recently acclaimed to run in the 2018 provincial election, will continue his Legislative duties as a Deputy Speaker.

“Provincial figures show that tourism in Chatham-Kent alone brings in roughly $70 million every year to local businesses, so I am looking forward to push for ways to better promote this region and our great province overall,” Nicholls said in a release.

