Slots contributed $741K to C-K in 2016

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent reported that the annual contribution to the municipality from the operation of the OLG Slots at Dresden Raceway for the 2015-16 operating year is $741,000.

This sum has been allocated to general revenues, offsetting costs of all municipally delivered services provided to the residents of the Municipality of Chatham-Kent.

“This significant investment in our community represented 0.53 per cent of the 2016 municipal budget,” Mayor Randy Hope said in a release. “This is money that directly supports the delivery of services to citizens. Obviously, our municipality’s arrangement with the OLG is a win-win for everybody.”

OLG Slots at Dresden Raceway, which is operated by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), has made contributions of more than $9.4 million to the municipality since the site opened in 2001. The casino also employs more than 90 people and has received more than 2.7 million visits since opening.

“OLG is proud to be a vital part of Chatham-Kent for 14 years and we look forward to continuing to build on that support.” said Jake Pastore, OLG’s Director, Municipal & Community Relations, in a release.

About the Author: Chatham Voice

