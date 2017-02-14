New operating structure at CKHA

Chatham-Kent Health Alliance (CKHA) officials have released the composition of its Medical Advisory Committee.

Over the last few months, CKHA leadership worked closely with its medical staff to complete a new medical leadership structure. The new structure reflects a program management model where physician leaders hold both the position of chief, reporting to the chief of staff, and medical director, reporting to the vice-president with responsibility for clinical program.

This model requires physician leaders and hospital administrators to work collaboratively to support quality care and resource utilization within each program.

“This effort has been an impressive demonstration of the vision and leadership of our medical staff in working collaboratively with us on this process,” Rob Devitt, hospital supervisor, said in a release. “Through a competency-based selection process, we are confident our new medical leadership will ensure we continue our focus on providing high-quality, patient-centred care while ensuring value and accountability within the healthcare system.”

The new chief and medical program directors are as follows:

Surgery – Dr. Elizabeth Haddad, Chief of Surgery and Co-Medical Director of the Surgical Program

Anaesthesia – Dr. James Paintsil, Chief of Anaesthesia and Co-Medical Director of the Surgical Program

Medicine – Dr. Mahmud Rajabalee, Chief and Program Medical Director of Medicine.

Family Medicine – Dr. Zeke Milkovic, Chief and Program Medical Director of Family Medicine.

Obstetrics & Gynecology (OB/Gyn) – Dr. Neerja Sharma, Chief of OB/Gyn and Co-Medical Director of the Women and Children’s Program.

Laboratory Services – Dr. Reda Saad, Chief and Program Medical Director of Laboratory Services.

Diagnostic Imaging – Dr. Francis Musyoki, Chief and Program Medical Director of Diagnostic Imaging

“As we announce the successful Chief and Medical Program Directors, I’d like to thank all those who served on our previous Medical Advisory Committee for their contributions and their commitment to quality patient care,” said Dr. Pervez Faruqi, Chief of Staff. “I look forward to working with our new Medical Chiefs to improve the quality of medical care and the patient experience at CKHA.”

The Chief and Medical Directors positions for Emergency, Pediatrics and Mental Health & Addictions remain in progress. In the interim, Dr. Jennifer MacKinnon continues to serve as Chief and Program Medical Director for the Emergency Department, and Dr. Pervez Faruqi as Chief of Psychiatry and Program Medical Director of Mental Health & Addictions, as well as Interim Chief of Pediatrics and Co-Medical Director of the Women and Children’s Program.

