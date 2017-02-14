Local farmers celebrate Food Freedom Day with donation

Food Freedom Day is the day when the average Canadian has earned enough income to pay his or her grocery bill for the entire year.

This year, that day fell on Feb. 8, a day when members of the Kent Federation of Agriculture recognized the event by donating fresh fruit, vegetables and meat to two area food banks.

In 2016, according to Statistics Canada, Canadians are expected to have spent 10.7 per cent of their disposable income on food.

MaryAnne Udvari, KFA Food Freedom Day co-ordinator invited members of the KFA and area donors to a presentation at the Salvation Army Church on Orangewood Road in Chatham.

A large table held baskets of apples, sweet potatoes, carrots, mushrooms, jarred pickles and packaged beef and pork for the Salvation Army food banks and Outreach for Hunger, all from the farmers of Chatham-Kent.

“This is something that Canadian should celebrate; only 39 days into the new year and Canadians have earned enough income for their entire year’s grocery bill,” Udvari said. “Safe healthy food is one of the most important things in a person’s life, and Canadians are very fortunate to enjoy this luxury.”

Udvari also said to keep safe, healthy good on our tables, Canadians need to do their part in keeping farmers viable by buying local.

With this third Food Freedom Day event, the KFA not only showcases the fresh produce and meat home-grown here in Chatham-Kent, it shows the generosity of farmers giving back to the people who can’t always afford to buy fresh food for their families.

Capt. Stephanie Watkinson with the Salvation Army Family Services said with the rising cost of housing in the area, she is not surprised to see food budgets suffering.

“Customers at our food bank are thrilled and we are blessed to get fresh, healthy food grown locally,” she said of the donation from the KFA, “especially at this time of year.”

Cindy Parry, representing Outreach for Hunger, said the yearly donation from the KFA is something very appreciated by the families using the services of the food bank.

“Since October, we have had a good run with donations, but this time of year, the fresh food is very much appreciated,” Parry said.

Mayor Randy Hope, who was on hand for the donation, said it is important for events such as Food Freedom Day to make people aware our food comes from the fields, not the grocery store.

“People around the world are envious of us, having fresh, safe food in our own backyard. I don’t think we take enough advantage of that fact,” Hope said.

For third-generation farm family member Krystle Van Roboys, whose family donated jarred pickles from The Pickle Station for the third year, the gesture is just a token of their appreciation to the community.

Van Roboys’ grandfather, Norm Van Roboys, started in the cucumber industry 53 years ago, and one of the donations was a new product called Grandad’s Wedge, that featured a cartoon caricature of Norm on the label.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Mary Beth Corcoran Mary Beth Corcoran is a Chatham native, born and raised. She studied Journalism at Humber College in Toronto and landed her first job in Lindsay as general reporter and dark room tech at Lindsay This Week. After eight years, she made the move to politics, joining the staff of then Victoria-Haliburton-Brock MPP Chris Hodgson as constituency assistant, and then press secretary at the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines.

« New operating structure at CKHA Slots contributed $741K to C-K in 2016 »