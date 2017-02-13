Off-duty cop stops crime spree
An off-duty Chatham-Kent police officer put in a little unexpected overtime recently, tracking down a shoplifter.
Police say on Sunday, someone had targeted multiple stores in a St. Clair Street strip mall. A store staff member confronted the man, police say, and he fled with stolen merchandise on a stolen bike.
The staff member flagged down an off-duty cop, who caught up to the suspect and held him until on-duty officers took over.
A 25-year-old Chatham man faces multiple theft charges.
