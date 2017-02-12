Drugs, weapons and a bicycle

Chatham-Kent police tracked down a weapon-toting, drug-carrying cyclist early Sunday morning.

According to police, an officer tried to pull over a cyclist about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, as the man didn’t have proper lighting for the bike.

But the cyclist pedaled away, only to be pulled over a short distance later. Police say the officers identified the suspect, and learned he was breaching a curfew from a previous arrest.

A subsequent search revealed the man to be carrying two prohibited weapons and a quantity of illicit drugs, police say.

A 20-year-old Chatham man faces a slew of charges as a result.

