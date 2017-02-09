New neurologist for CKHA

The Chatham-Kent Health Alliance has a new neurologist on staff, Dr. Awad Mortada.

He recently relocated his wife and three children to the municipality.

Mortada will provide general outpatient neurology clinics from his office that provide comprehensive, individualized assessment and care for a full range of neurological conditions that affect the brain, spinal cord, nerves and muscles.

The types of conditions he will treat include headaches, movement disorders, neuromuscular diseases, dementia and inflammatory brain diseases.

Mortada will also join the stroke team and provide care in the outpatient stroke clinics at CKHA and become a member of the Department of Internal Medicine.

Born in Lebanon, Mortada received his Doctorate of Medicine from the University of Damascus, School of Medicine in Syria. He spent three years of his clinical practical training at the Medical Laboratory of Windsor in Windsor where he met his wife.

“I’m happy to work in Chatham-Kent and provide expertise in neurology to improve care for patients with neurological conditions in the community,” Mortada said in a release. “My family and I had always hoped to move back to southwestern Ontario to be closer to family.”

His office is located at 61 Dover St. in Chatham.

