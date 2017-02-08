Seniors’ Fair showcases services and smarts

The Active Lifestyle Centre’s (ALC) annual Seniors’ Fair on Feb. 17 offers a focus on finance this year, but also showcases a variety of services available within the community.

Jan Reinhardus, the recreation and program co-ordinator for the ALC, said there would be three presentations at the event, along with 76 booths where businesses and organizations will showcase their services to fair visitors.

As for the presentations, two focus on personal finance. Reinhardus said one will be presented by personnel from the Ministry of Finance.

“With the ministry, it’s about showing how you can get your money,” she said. “It’s about understanding Ontario’s tax benefits and credits.”

Another presentation is from the Ontario Securities Commission. Reinhardus said the focus there will be on how to protect your money, and guarding against scams and fraud.

“Seniors need to know their rights and what to look out for. These are the guys who deal with the aftermath of it,” she said.

With the two presentations focused on exercising one’s mind, the third relates to physical exercise and its health benefits, Reinhardus said.

She said past fairs were well attended, and she anticipates another solid turnout Feb. 17.

“We can provide information and services out there for our seniors and older adults so they know what is coming up in the community or what is available to them,” she said.

More than 600 people attended the fair last year.

The booth area is also a good attractor for fair goers.

“There’s some good information and there are also some fun booths,” Reinhardus said. “It’s not all heavy duty.”

Fair goers will also receive a pasta lunch at no extra charge.

Reinhardus said interest for the fair isn’t just from visitors, as all the booths were booked up within three days of sending out invites.

“It’s just such an amazing fair with a lot of great information for anyone who comes,” she said.

Due to the popularity of the fair, Reinhardus said the ALC quickly runs out of parking spaces for visitors. They have a solution in place, utilizing the parking lot in front of the former Target store on Grand Avenue, and providing shuttle busing.

The CHAP program from Family Service Kent, with the assistance of Victory Ford, will run the shuttles.

The ALC offers programs for people aged 50 and up. Reinhardus said there are a lot of “young people” who are members, but the bulk of the membership is essentially aged 65 to their late 80s.

