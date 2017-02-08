Gimme C-K, gimme shelter

Senseless violence seems to be everywhere you turn on the news, but thankfully, in Chatham-Kent, we are sheltered from a great deal of it.

Bombings, shootings, rioting and looting – in the name of race or religion – have no place in our society, and it takes courage to stand against it.

In Chatham, two different people came forward to show compassion and solidarity with the people of the Islamic Cultural Centre Mosque in Quebec City, holding separate vigils in remembrance of the six victims who were gunned down.

Hassan Elhkodr of the Chatham-Kent Muslim Association organized a vigil at city hall, telling the people in attendance they were standing together against injustice with not only others in our community, but with the majority of Canadians who stand for peace and equality for all.

Chatham teen Rayenne Annous, a Grade 12 student at CKSS, also organized a vigil with Community of Christ church. Originally from Lebanon, Annous used what she knew and learned in her social justice class to bring the community together, showing compassion and solidarity with her community for the victims of racial violence and their families.

People chose to come to Chatham, to live here with their families, because here in Canada we welcome newcomers and are eager to show them why we love our country, our province and our community.

We like to live and let live, and while there are certainly some exceptions, the majority of people just want to enjoy their freedoms – to speak their native language, worship freely and have the opportunity to make a good living for their family.

Our neighbours to the south may have some difficulties with that in the days and months to come because racism is learned and if leaders at the highest level don’t condemn it, how can communities expect to be free of it?

Chatham, with not one but two compassionate vigils, is a community to be proud of. It’s a place to be free to do what we want, and if we need a hand from our neighbour, regardless of colour or nationality, we need only reach out.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Mary Beth Corcoran Mary Beth Corcoran is a Chatham native, born and raised. She studied Journalism at Humber College in Toronto and landed her first job in Lindsay as general reporter and dark room tech at Lindsay This Week. After eight years, she made the move to politics, joining the staff of then Victoria-Haliburton-Brock MPP Chris Hodgson as constituency assistant, and then press secretary at the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines.

« Cupcake fundraisers tasty and fun Seniors’ Fair showcases services and smarts »