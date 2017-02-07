Police searching for shoplifter

Chatham-Kent police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a shoplifter.

Last night shortly before 8:00 p.m., this man entered Food Basics on St. Clair St. in Chatham and stole $130 worth of steaks. He left the store without making any attempt to pay for the stolen meat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Bryan Vaughan at bryanv@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87164 or may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Annual day of faith and learning together Dental clinic at ALC »