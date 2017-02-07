Free swims around C-K

Super Kids CK wants children and families to come check out Club H2O, a way to get active and to learn about the importance of drinking water.

On PD days, holidays and Sundays between Feb. 3 and June 30, there will be free swims and more at the Blenheim Gable Rees Rotary Pool, Wallaceburg Sydenham Pool and Chatham-Kent YMCA.

Club H2O will feature a fun pool atmosphere, a flavoured water station and the opportunity to learn about how reaching for water every day is the best choice.

Children need lots of water to stay hydrated and healthy. Water makes up more than half of a child’s weight.

“Also, kids need to drink plenty of water before, during and after any physical activity. So when you are playing and having fun at Club H2O, a good goal is to drink up to two cups of water every 15 to 20 minutes,” Annie Lukacsovics, Super Kids CK Co-ordinator, said in a release.

Search for the free swim schedule on www.chatham-kent.ca.

The current theme of the Healthy Kids Community Challenge is Water does Wonders. A goal of this theme is to raise awareness and educate children and families about which beverage options are healthy, like water, and the importance of limiting the intake of sugar-sweetened beverages. Water is a low-cost option that has no calories, sugar, additives or caffeine.

