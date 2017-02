Darlene Smith photo

Cindy Carnie, treatment co-ordinator, left, and Arden Laurie of South Chatham Dental helped deliver a dental awareness clinic at the Active Lifestyle Centre Feb. 1. About 200 people took part, receiving goodie bags of dental hygiene supplies.

