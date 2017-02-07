Cops investigate Cedar Springs break-in

Chatham-Kent police are investigating a cottage break-in near Cedar Springs.

Last night just before 6:00 p.m., police were called to a break and enter complaint. Upon arrival, the officer observed that the rear door of a cottage on Douglas Road had been kicked in, causing approximately $200 in damage. It was determined that alcohol, a stereo, a television and a Kegerator had been stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Robert McNear at robertm@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87150. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

