Chatham woman breaches conditions

A Chatham woman is being held in police custody after repeatedly breaching her conditions of release.

Last night around 7:30 p.m. the woman went to the girlfriend’s address in Chatham and started yelling at her and the man. When the woman was asked to leave, she punched a glass window causing it to shatter. Damage was estimated at $75. Police were called and located the woman.

The 37-year-old Chatham woman was arrested and charged with mischief under $5000 and two counts of failing to comply. She was released with a court date of February 24. One of the conditions of her release was not to communicate with the man.

An hour and a half later, the man contacted police to report that the woman had called him four times since her release. The woman was re-arrested and charged with an additional four counts of failing to comply. She has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

